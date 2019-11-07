Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $33.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

GOLF has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 294.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.