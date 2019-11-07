Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $28.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 327,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,270. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3,520.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

