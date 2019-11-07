Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 211,262 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,647,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 214,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACOR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,601. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.