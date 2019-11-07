Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ACOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 211,262 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,647,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 214,227 shares in the last quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
