ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Trading Up 7.5%

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.00, approximately 880,028 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 696,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $297.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,651,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,609,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,735,000 after purchasing an additional 745,308 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $72,562,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.