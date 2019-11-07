Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACHN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 18,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,539. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $850,293.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,734 shares in the company, valued at $660,785.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 677.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.