Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,093 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Accenture by 4.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Accenture by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $189.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.44. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

