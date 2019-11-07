Acasti Pharma (ACST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Acasti Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $178.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACST shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

