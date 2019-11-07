ACASTI PHARM-TS (APO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect ACASTI PHARM-TS to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15).

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

