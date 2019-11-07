ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $118,275.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,402.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

