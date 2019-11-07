Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 132,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100,333 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

