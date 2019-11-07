Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 72,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 22,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 64,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

