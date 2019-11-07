Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $170.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $170.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

