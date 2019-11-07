Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. BOK Financial makes up approximately 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BOK Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BOKF shares. DA Davidson raised shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.