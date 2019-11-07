Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 4,914 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.02.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

