Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Trading Down 11.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) fell 11.4% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $62.16 and last traded at $65.46, 4,420,036 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 616% from the average session volume of 617,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,860,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,335,000 after buying an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 8.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,154,000 after buying an additional 421,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,679,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,161,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 90.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,049,000 after buying an additional 733,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,377,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,600,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

