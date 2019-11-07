Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Trading Down 11.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) fell 11.4% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $62.16 and last traded at $65.46, 4,420,036 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 616% from the average session volume of 617,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.
The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.
Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
