AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of AAON traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $49.51. 4,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,849. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. AAON has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,376,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 352.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 166,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the second quarter valued at $8,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AAON by 34.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 475.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

