A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 473,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $13,956,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 321,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 277,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

