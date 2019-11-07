85,200 Shares in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Premier by 141.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $23,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 385.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after acquiring an additional 557,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after acquiring an additional 546,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $11,634,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $84,619.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

