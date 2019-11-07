$629.77 Million in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will post sales of $629.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $614.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.68 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $644.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

