6 Meridian Purchases 300 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

6 Meridian boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,475,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $162.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average is $165.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.