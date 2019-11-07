59,300 Shares in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,300 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in CBS by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 731,562 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $36,505,000 after acquiring an additional 244,363 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CBS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in CBS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 285,995 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $58.48.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on CBS to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CBS from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CBS from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.