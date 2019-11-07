550 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,032.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.21. 221,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,237. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.28 and a one year high of $151.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

