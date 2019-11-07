$545.07 Million in Sales Expected for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report sales of $545.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.60 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $576.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,468 shares of company stock worth $7,146,585 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,068,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,537,000 after acquiring an additional 198,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,922,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,086. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

