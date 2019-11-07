5,426 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,056,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,052,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

