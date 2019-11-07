531,001 Shares in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,364,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.69% of Apergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Apergy in the first quarter valued at $4,757,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apergy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Apergy by 9,904.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:APY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 587,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,365. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apergy Corp has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

