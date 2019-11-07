5,000 Shares in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,596,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000.

Shares of NYSE:TXG traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $63.38.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Bryan E. Roberts purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $699,300.00. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund I, L.P. purchased 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 517,500 shares of company stock worth $19,711,800.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

