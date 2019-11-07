$488.73 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post $488.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.75 million to $509.87 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $493.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.84 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

