40,541 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

GLD traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $138.44. 11,923,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,162,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $113.42 and a 52-week high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

