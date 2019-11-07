3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of MMM opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.61. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.