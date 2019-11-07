3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.60

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.33. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of 3IN traded up GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 292 ($3.82). 959,094 shares of the stock traded hands. 3i Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 302 ($3.95). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 289.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.85. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of 3i Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

