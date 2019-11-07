$296.97 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to report $296.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.40 million and the highest is $306.50 million. Materion posted sales of $298.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Materion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. 69,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,019. Materion has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.