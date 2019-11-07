$286.05 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce sales of $286.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.50 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $295.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

PACW stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 351,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

