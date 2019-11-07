$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $8.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,645.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,470,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,112,000 after buying an additional 1,019,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $502,945,000 after buying an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after buying an additional 14,547,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,942,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 217,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $22.13. 9,494,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627,458. Williams Companies has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.