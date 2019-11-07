1,657 Shares in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 42.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 31,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.