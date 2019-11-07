$160.55 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post sales of $160.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $161.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $633.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.71 million to $635.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $669.41 million, with estimates ranging from $647.57 million to $690.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 123,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.86. 8,892,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,301. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

