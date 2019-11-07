111,314 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HE traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $251,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $124,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

