10,650 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

