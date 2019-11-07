10,300 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 51.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 42.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 51.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 518,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 175,780 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Steelcase by 9.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 646,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 57,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 24.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 390,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 77,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $47,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $754,203. 17.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,565. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.