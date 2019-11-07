$10.60 Million in Sales Expected for RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to report sales of $10.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RGC Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.20 million. RGC Resources posted sales of $9.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RGC Resources will report full year sales of $68.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.80 million to $69.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.05 million, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $72.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RGC Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $29.32. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $241.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of -0.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

