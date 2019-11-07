$1.41 Million in Sales Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce sales of $1.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.70 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year sales of $6.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 million to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.94 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte in the second quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Polarityte in the first quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte in the second quarter worth $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Polarityte in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Polarityte by 50.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 281,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,420. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

