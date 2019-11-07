$1.08 EPS Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 4,118,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,247. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after purchasing an additional 533,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,405,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,783,000 after purchasing an additional 990,999 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,322,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,909,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after purchasing an additional 250,835 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

