$0.98 EPS Expected for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. GMS posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.65 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $183,798,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $852,357.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GMS by 115.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,488,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,758,000 after acquiring an additional 428,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GMS by 156.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 251,468 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.36. 152,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,485. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. GMS has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

