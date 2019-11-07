$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.96. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NYSE EHC opened at $70.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

