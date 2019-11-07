-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.68). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 157.32% and a negative net margin of 388.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKDA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. National Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Kevin Comcowich acquired 15,000 shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew T. Plavan acquired 8,000 shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $69,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,200 shares of company stock worth $227,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

RKDA stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -3.00.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

