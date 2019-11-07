-$0.59 EPS Expected for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.54). Avrobio posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09.

AVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. 14,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,336. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avrobio by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

