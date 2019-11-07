$0.46 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,156. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KBR has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,417 shares of company stock worth $188,320 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 834.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 25.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.