-$0.22 EPS Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). Catchmark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 472.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 450,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 228,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after buying an additional 164,802 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.51. 231,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,202. The company has a market capitalization of $578.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.24. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

