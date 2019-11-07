-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). SilverCrest Metals also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SilverCrest Metals.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ SILV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 197,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,845. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $89,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

