-$0.01 EPS Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Energy Recovery posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

ERII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,658. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $524.15 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 261,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 247,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Recovery by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

