Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.98. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 51,055 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

About Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

